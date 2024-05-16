16 May 2024
EN

New record in the Italian Cup – VIDEO

Football
News
16 May 2024 09:28
New record in the Italian Cup – VIDEO

Juventus won the Italian Cup.

Idman.biz reports that the representative of Turin defeated Atalanta with a score of 1:0.

This is head coach Massimiliano Allegri's 5th Italian Cup. He won this title in 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18 seasons.

With this, Allegri became the most titled coach in the history of the national cup. He passed Roberto Mancini and Sven-Goran Eriksson. They have 4 trophies each.

It should be noted that the contract of Allegri, who has been in charge of Juventus since May 2021, will expire in the summer of 2025.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Manuel Neuer becomes the 12th of Bundesliga “Club 500+ games” – LIST
11:12
Football

Manuel Neuer becomes the 12th of Bundesliga “Club 500+ games” – LIST

There are 12 players in the table
Concern of Gabala - VIDEO
11:07
Football

Concern of Gabala - VIDEO

"There is nothing to be mad about"
The way of Sumgayit and Neftchi to Europe - ANALYSIS
10:53
Football

The way of Sumgayit and Neftchi to Europe - ANALYSIS

Sabail - Neftchi and Kapaz - Zira matches will be held at that time
Europa League: Azerbaijan’s 9 potential opponents
09:53
Football

Europa League: Azerbaijan’s 9 potential opponents

The team and pot that will represent Azerbaijan in the competition have not been determined yet
Palmer reaches Lampard - VİDEO
09:16
Football

Palmer reaches Lampard - VİDEO

This was the 22nd goal of the English midfielder in the current season of the Premier League
AFFA representatives at the UEFA seminar - PHOTO
15 May 17:48
Football

AFFA representatives at the UEFA seminar - PHOTO

This was announced by the AFFA press service

Most read

Ball girl mouths “Juve merda” - VIDEO
14 May 17:38
Football

Ball girl mouths “Juve merda” - VIDEO

A ball girl mouthed “Juve merda” before the Fiorentina - Monza match kick off
The second of Barcelona
14 May 09:17
Football

The second of Barcelona

He reached the legendary Andoni Zubizarreta
Favorite in the 'Group of Death'- PRESENTATION
13 May 14:32
Football

Favorite in the 'Group of Death'- PRESENTATION

This summer, the attention of all Europe will be focused on Germany
Italy plays to maintain their title - PRESENTATION
14 May 16:49
Football

Italy plays to maintain their title - PRESENTATION

Different Team in Europe and the World