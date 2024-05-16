New record in the Italian Cup – VIDEO

Juventus won the Italian Cup.

Idman.biz reports that the representative of Turin defeated Atalanta with a score of 1:0.

This is head coach Massimiliano Allegri's 5th Italian Cup. He won this title in 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18 seasons.

With this, Allegri became the most titled coach in the history of the national cup. He passed Roberto Mancini and Sven-Goran Eriksson. They have 4 trophies each.

It should be noted that the contract of Allegri, who has been in charge of Juventus since May 2021, will expire in the summer of 2025.