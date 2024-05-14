Goalkeeper scores from his own penalty box in the Azerbaijan Championship – VIDEO

An interesting episode was captured in the Azerbaijan Championship.

Idman.biz reports that the goalkeeper scored a goal in the Substitutes League.

This happened in the Gabala-2 - Sabah-2 match of the XXXIV round. The visitors' goalkeeper Emil Habibov disappointed the opponent with a direct shot from his own goal.

When the score was 1:1, the goalkeeper took the lead in the 81st minute. But the representative of Gabala equalized the score four minutes later - 2:2.

It should be noted that Sabah-2 secured the bronze medal with 2 rounds left to the end of the season. The second Gabala-2 is fighting for the championship.

Idman.biz