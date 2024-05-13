Unusual resignation in the national championship

An unusual event happened in the Brazilian Championship.

Idman.biz reports that Paulo Roberto Santos, the head coach of the Braziliense club, resigned during the break of the game.

He left the team after the first 45 minutes of the match with Real. This was caused by the club president's criticism of the team's game. George Oliva, the team's doctor, took the representative of the capital to the second half.

It should be noted that the fate of the D series match was decided in the second half. Braziliense won 2:1 in the first 45 minutes of the match without a goal.

Idman.biz