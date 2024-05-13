13 May 2024
Qarabag repeated the record

Football
News
13 May 2024 10:42
Qarabag scored the 91st goal in the 2023/24 season of the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Idman.biz reports that the Aghdam club reached this figure with a 1:0 away victory in the match against Zira of the XXXIV round.

The team coached by Gurban Gurbanov repeated the record. The season when Qarabag scored the most goals was the last championship. Aghdam team distinguished themselves 91 times in the 2022/23 season. Repeating that indicator, Qarabag has the opportunity to renew its record in the next two rounds.

It should be noted that the champion will face Turan Tovuz at home and Araz-Nakhchivan away in the last two rounds.

