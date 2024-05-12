12 May 2024
EN

Qarabag beat Boka Juniors

Football
News
12 May 2024 11:01
Qarabag beat Boka Juniors

The list in the world's best teams published.

Idman.biz reports that the Aghdam club, which is on the 48th place in the IFFHS table, has left 7 teams behind.

Gurban Gurbanov's team beat Boca Juniors, LDU Quito, PAOK, Freiburg, Braga, Sparta and Atletico Nacional. But Qarabag could not advance.

This was caused by the fact that the same number of teams left behind the champion of Azerbaijan. Bruges, Atletico Mineiro, Atletico Paranaense, Corinthians, Independent Medellin, River Plate and Dinamo Zagreb managed to pass our representative.

It should be noted that Qarabag has 183 points.

Idman.biz

Related news

Italy can qualify for 9 European Cups - RESEARCH
11:31
Football

Italy can qualify for 9 European Cups - RESEARCH

They lost in all three
Zira - the 10th in the continent
11 May 15:30
Football

Zira - the 10th in the continent

The clubs that have progressed the most in the world ranking of clubs have been revealed
Arif Asadov: "We have not had a conversation"
11 May 13:56
Football

Arif Asadov: "We have not had a conversation"

"I participate in the games and do my part"
Who will take our national team to Hungary?
11 May 12:55
Football

Who will take our national team to Hungary?

The agenda of the next Executive Committee of AFFA was announced today
Home finals in European Cups, are they also doomed? - ANALYSIS
11 May 12:26
Football

Home finals in European Cups, are they also doomed? - ANALYSIS

They will play against Italian Fiorentina in the decisive match of the Conference League
AFFA announces the date of discussion for team number and limit
11 May 11:31
Football

AFFA announces the date of discussion for team number and limit

The time and agenda of the meeting of the AFFA Executive Committee have been announced

Most read

Longest unbeaten streaks in the history of European football
10 May 10:35
Football

Longest unbeaten streaks in the history of European football

Bayer signed a new record
World Club of April 2024
10 May 09:34
Football

World Club of April 2024

IFFHS has determined the 5 teams with the most points in April
Paris Road: Only Maria Stadnik - UPDATED
10 May 16:34
Wrestling

Paris Road: Only Maria Stadnik - UPDATED

The World Olympic Qualifying Tournament for wrestling held in Istanbul, Turkiye continues.
Maria Stadnik in Paris-2024!
11 May 23:46
Wrestling

Maria Stadnik in Paris-2024!

Maria Stadnik qualified for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games