Qarabag beat Boka Juniors

The list in the world's best teams published.

Idman.biz reports that the Aghdam club, which is on the 48th place in the IFFHS table, has left 7 teams behind.

Gurban Gurbanov's team beat Boca Juniors, LDU Quito, PAOK, Freiburg, Braga, Sparta and Atletico Nacional. But Qarabag could not advance.

This was caused by the fact that the same number of teams left behind the champion of Azerbaijan. Bruges, Atletico Mineiro, Atletico Paranaense, Corinthians, Independent Medellin, River Plate and Dinamo Zagreb managed to pass our representative.

It should be noted that Qarabag has 183 points.

Idman.biz