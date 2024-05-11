Who will take our national team to Hungary?

The agenda of the next Executive Committee of AFFA was announced today.

Idman.biz reports that the issue of the Azerbaijan national team head coach will not be discussed at the meeting to be held on May 13.

The issue of collection was not included in the agenda of the meeting. This means that our national team will remain without a head coach at least until the next meeting. In other words, the team will still be at the disposal of coach Arif Asadov.

Azerbaijan will be meeting in Hungary at the beginning of June. On the 7th of the national month, Albania will face Kazakhstan 4 days later. The announcement of the team and the start of the meeting will happen a few days before the first game.

There will be about three weeks left after the committee meeting. In this period, it is not realistic for the members to come together again and appoint a head coach. In general, the meeting of the Executive Committee twice in a month rarely happens. Even if one more meeting takes place before the game, there will be little time left before the discussion of the head coach and his appointment will take place. In short, it can be expected that Asadov will lead the team to Hungary. Of course, it is not so realistic that the Executive Committee of AFFA will reconvene and solve this issue in a short period of time, but it is not impossible.

It should be noted that our national team has been without a head coach for almost half a year after Gianni de Biasi's contract expired.

Idman.biz