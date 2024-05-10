Vadim Vasilyev’s current situation

"I feel normal."

Vadim Vasiliev, a former football player of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

According to the 51-year-old veteran striker, who suffered a stroke in early February, he continues his treatment: "With the help of my friend, I go to physiotherapy every day. Thanks to the treatment, I can now use my left hand. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation controls all my treatment and medicine expenses. Doctors promise that I will fully recover in 6 months. Everything is much better than before."

