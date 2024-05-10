10 May 2024
Longest unbeaten streaks in the history of European football

Longest unbeaten streaks in the history of European football

Bayer signed a new record.

Idman.biz reports that the German club has achieved this by extending its unbeaten streak to 49.

Xabi Alonso's team drew 2:2 with Roma in the second leg of the Europa League semi-final. With this, the streak of the Leverkusen club reached a record level.

Bayer is the new record holder of the continent during the European Cup. Until then, the best indicator belonged to Benfica. The Portuguese did not lose 48 games in 1963-65.

In general, Bayer is the author of the 4th undefeated record in the world and 3rd in Europe in the history of football. Scottish Celtic did not lose 66 matches in 1915-17, Belgian Union did not lose 60 matches in 1933-35. But since there were no European Cups in those years, both teams showed their strength only in the domestic arena. In 2004-05, the third-ranked Egyptian club Al-Ahly did not lose in 55 matches.

It should be noted that Bayer won 40 times and drew 9 times during the series.

