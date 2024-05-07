16 days before 9 years or Sabail after Qarabag

Gabala ended their longing for victory.

Idman.biz reports that the representative of the region ended the 14-game winless streak in the Premier League, including all tournaments.

In the XXXIII round of the championship, the red-blacks won 3 points for the first time in 2024, winning against Sabail with a score of 3:2. With three draws and 11 defeats in the last 14 matches, Gabala did not see a win after defeating Sabah 1:0 136 days ago - on December 22, 2023.

Although Gabala did not win the championship in 2024, they were happy in the cup. The team, which scored 2 unanswered goals against Araz-Nakhchivan on February 9, faced 2 draws and 11 defeats in 13 matches in the following 87 days.

Kakhaber Tskhadadze won his first victory as the head coach of Gabala. He has seen 2 draws and 9 defeats in the previous 11 matches. The Georgian specialist won his last victory during his years of work in Azerbaijan in his last match at Inter - on May 22, 2015 against Qarabag - 2:1. Tskhadadze won 16 days before the completion of 9 years, after 3272 days.

It should be noted that Gabala took 10th place in the Premier League in the XXXII round.

Idman.biz