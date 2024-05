Julen Lopetegui's new club has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the Spanish specialist will continue his career in England.

He will coach West Ham from the new season. An agreement has already been reached between the parties. Lopetegui will replace David Moyes, who will leave his post at the end of the season.

It should be noted that Bayern was also interested in Lopetegui's services.

Idman.biz