Two players of the women's national team of Azerbaijan became Turkiye champions.

Idman.biz reports that Galatasaray with Kristina Bakarandze and Nazlıcan Parlak won the title of the winner of the Turkish Super League.

The champion of the 2023/24 season was determined in the last round. The yellow-reds won 2:0 against ALG Spor and took the first place with 71 points.

It should be noted that Trabzonspor was second with 69 points, and Fenerbahce was third with 66 points.

Idman.biz