The season ended for Man Utd player Harry Maguire.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of the English club.

The defender will have to miss almost three weeks due to injury. This means that Maguire will not appear in the current season.

It should be noted that the defender scored 2 goals and 2 assists in 22 matches of the Premier League.

Idman.biz