Qarabag has extended the contract with Nariman Akhundzada.

According to the information provided by the club to Idman.biz, the new agreement with the 20-year-old attacker is intended for another 4 years.

The contract was signed with Nariman Akhundzada until June 2028.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijan champion extended the contract with Bahlul Mustafazada by 3 years 1 day ago.

