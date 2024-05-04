4 May 2024
Farewell in national team

Football
News
4 May 2024 17:22
Farewell in national team

Miralem Pjanic, the former player of Juventus and Barcelona has made his decision regarding the national team.

Idman.biz reoorts that the midfielder, who currently plays in the UAE club Al-Sharjah, has finished his career in the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team.

It was announced by the 34-year-old football player himself. He said goodbye to the national team, which he protected for 16 years. In that period, Pjanic, who scored 17 goals in 115 matches, is only behind Edin Dzeko (134) in the number of games.

It should be noted that during his career, Miralem also played for clubs such as Roma, Besiktas, Mets and Marseille.

