Lionel Messi wants Angel Di Maria to be transferred to Inter Miami.

Idman.biz reports that the Spanish press wrote about it.

Messi has already met with the management of the American club regarding the issue. The club headed by David Beckham has already started negotiations for the transfer of 36-year-old Di Maria.

It should be noted that Angel Di Maria has played at Rosario Central, Benfica, Real, Manchester United, PSG and Juventus during his career.

