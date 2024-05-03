3 May 2024
EN

AFFA fines Qarabag and Neftchi

Football
News
3 May 2024 12:43
AFFA Disciplinary Committee held a meeting.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the PFL press service.

The meeting discussed what happened in the XXXII round of the Azerbaijan Premier League. In the match between Gabala and Kapaz, the home team was fined 700 AZN.

Bruno Gonçalves, who received a direct red card for aggressive behavior in the match Neftchi - Turan Tovuz, was suspended for 4 games, 2 of which were conditional, and the club was fined 3000 manats. The trial period is set for 3 months. Neftchi will pay 1,000 manats for the MES vehicle arriving late in this match. After the match, the players of Baku were fined 500 AZN for not allowing the players to enter the bus comfortably. The fans of Turan Tovuz suffered a loss of 1,000 manats due to massive insults directed at the referees.

After the match between Sumgayit and Qarabag, the owners of the stadium were fined 800 manats for entering the field by outsiders. Aghdam club was charged 800 manats due to Qarabag fans throwing foreign objects onto the pitch.

During the match Zira - Araz-Nakhchivan, damage caused to the roof of the technical zone by the guests' players will be paid by the club.

Idman.biz

