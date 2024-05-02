5 clubs will represent Germany in the Champions League

Germany will be represented by 5 teams in the 2024/25 season of the Champions League.

Idman.biz reports that one more place has been given to the Bundesliga.

This was caused by the innovation that will be applied this year in the club division of European Cups. In the 2023/24 season, one ticket will be given to each of the two countries with the highest odds. After Italy, which secured one of the first two places, Germany also achieved the same success. This became official after the 1:0 victory of Borussia over PSG.

It should be noted that 36 teams will compete in the main stage of the Champions League next season.

Idman.biz