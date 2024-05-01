Abdellah Zoubir responds to rumors

Qarabag football player Abdellah Zoubir commented on the possibility of moving to one of the foreign clubs.

In his statement to Idman.bize, the 32-year-old midfielder did not want to talk about his name appearing in the French press alongside a number of foreign clubs.

He said that it is necessary to wait for the end of the season to talk about it: "It is not right to talk about it. I don't think any player wants to talk about it during the season. I don't want to comment on the subject of the invitation of some club."

It should be noted that the contract of Zoubir, who has been playing in Qarabag since 2018, will expire at the end of the current season. Aghdam club plans to offer him a new two-year contract.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz