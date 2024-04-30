Panathinaikos sends Fatih Terim

Panathinaikos made a decision about Fatih Terim.

Idman.biz reports with reference to the Greek press that the representative of Athens will say goodbye to his head coach at the end of the season.

The club management made such a decision after the meeting against Aris. The probability of Terim staying at Panathinaikos is very low. He experienced 14 wins, 6 draws and 5 defeats in the 25 matches he played for the Athens club.

It should be noted that Panathinaikos was defeated by Aris with a score of 0:1. The Athens club, ranked 3rd, is 4 points behind the leader.

Idman.biz