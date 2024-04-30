Dinamo for Qarabag: 5th potential opponent

Another possible opponent of Qarabag in the first qualifying round of the Champions League has been determined.

Idman.biz reports that the champion of Azerbaijan may face Minsk Dinamo.

The representative of Belarus will be one of the unseeded in the first qualifying round. Dinamo is the 5th possible opponent of Qarabag, which is among the scattered ones. So far, it has been confirmed that Virtus, Panevėžys, "Ordabasy and Vikingur will also be included in this basket.

Seeded

Ferencvárosi (Hungary)

Qarabag (Azerbaijan)

Slovan (Slovakia)

HJK Helsinki (Finland)

Flora (Estonia)

Steaua (Romania)

Klaksvik (Faroe Islands)

Shamrock Rovers (Ireland)

TNS (Wales)



Unseeded

Dinamo (Minsk, Belarus)

Panevėžys (Lithuania)

Ordabasy (Kazakhstan)

Vikingur (Iceland)

Virtus (San Marino)



The uncertaint

RFS (Latvia)

Dinamo (Batumi, Georgia)

Sellye (Slovenia)

Hamrun (Malta)

Larne (Northern Ireland)



It should be noted that 30 teams will compete in the first qualifying round. The first two rounds will be drawn on June 18-19.

Idman.biz