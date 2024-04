The former head coach of the Ukrainian national team, Mykhaylo Fomenko, died.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the team's press service.

The football veteran died this morning. He died at the age of 75.

It should be noted that the specialist who led his national team to EURO-2016 in 2012-16 ended his career after the continental championship.

Idman.biz