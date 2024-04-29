Qarabag’s 30-game streak broken

Qarabag unbeaten streak Broken.

Idman.biz reports that the Aghdam club, which has scored in 30 consecutive matches of the Azerbaijan Premier League, did not find a way to the opponent's goal in the match against Sumgayit of the XXXII round - 0:1.

Gurban Gurbanov's team left the first round match against Zira without a goal so far this season. That match also ended with the same score.

Scoring goals in 30 consecutive matches is the second indicator in the history of Azerbaijan championships. Qarabag stood three steps away from the record of Turan, who scored goals in 33 consecutive games in 1993-95.

Idman.biz