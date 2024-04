Manchester United's plans regarding Raphael Varane have been revealed.

Idman.biz reports that the English club has decided to release its defender to another team.

If a club is found interested in the services of the 31-year-old Frenchman, the Premier League representative will agree to his free transfer. Manchester United do not see the need to keep the defender, who is currently recovering from injury.

It should be noted that Varane scored 1 goal in 30 matches of the season.

Idman.biz