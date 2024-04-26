Samir Abasov meets with Joan Laporta - PHOTO

The experience program of Sumgayit head coach Samir Abasov in Barcelona club continues.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of Sumgayit.

As part of the program, Abasov met with Manuel Lapuente, director of physical training of Barcelona Academy - La Masia. The expert got acquainted with the experience of physical training programs of young players and their adaptation to the main team.

During the trip, he also met with the head coach of the Barcelona B team, Rafael Marquez, and exchanged ideas. Yesterday, the head coach watched the training of the main team and met with the president of Barcelona Joan Laporta.

Idman.biz