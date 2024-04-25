Second defeat in Minsk

Azerbaijan U-17 football team played their next game.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan played their second game in the Development Tournament organized in Minsk, the capital of Belarus.

The team, coached by Ilham Yadullayev, met with the team of the corresponding age group from Uzbekistan. The meeting took place at ABFF Technical Center.

The Azerbaijan national team, who was upset by an early goal, conceded another goal in the last minutes of the match. Our team lost with a score of 0:2 and received its second defeat.

It should be noted that U-17 lost 0:4 to the Belarus national team in its first game.

