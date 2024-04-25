Musa Gurbanli: "I will always take responsibility according to the"

Gurbanli himself broke his silence about the situation in Djurgården.

Idman.biz reports that Musa Gurbanli, the player of the Azerbaijan national team and Djurgårdens told the Swedish press about his situation at the club.

“Since I came here, from the first day here, I have always been responsible and worked hard. I have never had a problem with anyone here. I have had a fantastic relationship with my teammates and with many people working for the team. I want to say that I reverence for this team. It's a big club with a deep-rooted history and culture. The fans are fantastic. I really have reverence for this club and the staff. This is the first time I have played in a club abroad and, as I said, I have great respect for the club and my teammates. And as for my playing time, I know that's how it works in football that sometimes the coaches can decide that you can't play. It is okay. I will always respect the decisions and always take responsibility according to the situation. We will see what is the best option for us. Then we run on it.”

It should be noted that Musa Gurbanli, 22, left FK Qarabag for Djurgården IF this summer. The striker scored two goals and one assist in 14 Allsvenskan matches during the autumn.

Idman.biz