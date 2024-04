Olivier Giroud, a player of the French national team and Milan, agreed on a contract with Los Angeles.

Idman.biz reports that the 37-year-old striker will sign a 1.5-year contract.

The contract will also include an extension clause. Giroud's annual salary will be 3 million euros.

The forward will join his new club after EURO-2024. He will move to the MLS representative as a free agent.

It should be noted that Olivier scored 15 goals and 9 assists in 42 matches of the current season.

