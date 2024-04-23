23 April 2024
EN

Aslan Karimov: "Neftchi aims to prove themselves"

Football
News
23 April 2024 17:33
Aslan Karimov: "Neftchi aims to prove themselves"

"Both Gabala and Zira are showing good performance in the last games."

Veteran football player Aslan Karimov told Idman.biz.

The 51-year-old specialist commented on the return matches of the semi-finals of the Azerbaijan Cup, which will be held tomorrow. He said that the chances are equal in the match between Gabala and Zira: "The guests played a good game before. They just stumbled and lost points in some games. But they win points in the last matches. Kakhaber Tskhadadze's playing style is noticeable after the change of coach in Gabala. Although they made a good impression in the first matches, they could not score points. They showed it in the best way in the game against Qarabag. I think that the games in the championship are very different from the cup. Here the result of 2 games decides everything. In this regard, the game between Gabala and Zira will be very intense. Because there is only 1 ball difference. Gabala will try to forget the unsuccessful games in the championship. Therefore, they will put all their strength into this game. They host the opponent at home. A 1:2 defeat is not a big difference. Despite the successful performance in the championship, Zira wants to reach the finals. They are very willing to win the cup."

Karimov does not expect surprises in the match between Qarabag and Neftchi: "I do not believe that the guests will get revenge for the 4:0 victory in the first match. It does not seem realistic that Neftchi will score 4 goals and take the game to extra time. Although Qarabag could not win in the last matches, I do not believe that they will give this opportunity to the opponent. Therefore, the fate of the game was decided in the first match. Neftchi will try to prove themselves. Qarabag may try again and give the youth a chance. It is very difficult to tell the score. Although I think that Qarabag will win, it can also be a draw. But in the end, it will be Qarabag that level up again.”

It should be noted that the match between Gabala and Zira will start at 17:00, and the match between Qarabag and Neftchi will start at 20:00.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

UEFA's decision on EURO-2024
17:15
Football

UEFA's decision on EURO-2024

Previously, this number was expected to be 23
Aysun Seydiyeva: "She looks after my son during trainings and games" - VIDEO
16:14
Football

Aysun Seydiyeva: "She looks after my son during trainings and games" - VIDEO

“After becoming a mother, I understand my own mother”
Neftchi player: "When you play football with them, you feel the competition" - VIDEO
15:26
Football

Neftchi player: "When you play football with them, you feel the competition" - VIDEO

"He is a strong competitor this year as well"
Aysun Seydiyeva, scorer of 38 goals: "Most boys are not..." - INTERVIEW - VIDEO
13:08
Football

Aysun Seydiyeva, scorer of 38 goals: "Most boys are not..." - INTERVIEW - VIDEO

"I had an idea, but I'm continuing now"
Premier League club wants the Portuguese
12:07
Football

Premier League club wants the Portuguese

Negotiations with the 39-year-old coach of Sporting have been started
Georgia is a candidate for the Champions League final
11:33
Football

Georgia is a candidate for the Champions League final

But until then, the construction of a new stadium is planned

Most read

Udinese dismisses Gabriele Cioffi
22 April 15:45
Football

Udinese dismisses Gabriele Cioffi

This was announced by the press service of the club
Barcelona player finished the season
22 April 16:54
Football

Barcelona player finished the season

The Dutch football player was injured in the first part of El Clasico
Spartak: Offer to Okan Buruk after Gurban Gurbanov
21 April 17:06
Football

Spartak: Offer to Okan Buruk after Gurban Gurbanov

The 50-year-old specialist wishes to continue his work at Galatasaray
Georgia is a candidate for the Champions League final
11:33
Football

Georgia is a candidate for the Champions League final

But until then, the construction of a new stadium is planned