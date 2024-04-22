Cannavaro is back in Serie A

The head coach of the Italian club Udinese has been determined.

Idman.biz reports that Fabio Cannavaro has been appointed to this post.

A short-term contract was signed with the 50-year-old specialist. He will coach the representative of Serie A until the end of the season. Cannavaro replaced the resigned Gabriele Cioffi.

It should be noted that the representative of Udine will play his next game on April 25. Udinese will play the unfinished match with Roma. That match was stopped in the second half when the score was 1:1.

Idman.biz