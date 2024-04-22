The peculiarity of the victory over Neftchi

Zira won its 100th victory in the top division of the Azerbaijan championships.

Idman.biz reports that this happened in the XXXI round of the Azerbaijan Premier League. Rashad Sadygov's team beat Neftchi in the Baku derby - 3:1.

The settlement club debuted in the Premier League in 2015 and achieved its 100th victory in its 263rd match. The Zira player won three points 59 times at home and 41 times away.

Zira entered the history of national championships as the 13th team to win 100 or more victories. The first victory of the capital club happened on August 9, 2015, in a home match against AZAL - 1:0.

Idman.biz