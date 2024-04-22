Djurgårdens official clarified the issue of Musa Gurbanli: Is he going?

"Now the transfer window is closed. We are not discussing Musa Gurbanli's transfer to another club."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by Bo Andersson, the sports director of the Swedish Djurgårdens club.

He clarified the news about the departure of Musa Gurbanli, the player of the Azerbaijan national team. The club official said that the striker, who has a contract until 2026, is not on the agenda to leave Djurgårdens: "But the Azerbaijani press is following him closely. Moses did not tell us anything about wanting to leave. We have a good relationship with him. Of course, Musa is also disappointed because he did not appear like any other player."

It should be noted that Musa scored 2 goals and 1 assist in his 15 matches in Djurgårdens.

Idman.biz