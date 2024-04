There is no automatic goal-line technology in LaLiga.

Idman.biz reports that Lamine Yamal appeared to score but the goal was not counted in Real Madrid-Barcelona clash.

“No goal line technology, why? There’s a lot of money into this industry, but apparently not for the most important thing. It’s just a shame.”

It should be noted that Barcelona was defeated with the score of 3-2 away at Real Madrid.

Idman.biz