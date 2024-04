The former Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri can continue his career again in England.

Idman.biz reports that the Italian specialist, who did not accept the offer of Nottingham Forest, is interested in two more clubs.

Newcastle and West Ham want to see Sarri in the position of head coach. The specialist, who has been unemployed since leaving Lazio last month, is expected to make a 60 million euro demand for summer transfers.

It should be noted that Sarri led Chelsea in 2018-19.

