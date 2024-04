Vitesse relegated amid investigation.

Idman.biz reports that the Netherlands Football Federation deleted 18 points from the club.

The reason for this was the violation of the license conditions of the club. The representative of Arnhem decided not to file an appeal against this decision.

After removing 18 points, the score of Vitesse was -1. This resulted in the club leaving the Eredivisie, the main league of the Netherlands, after 35 years.

Idman.biz