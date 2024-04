Arsenal's summer transfer plans have been revealed.

Idman.biz reports that the English club will strengthen three positions.

This was requested by Mikel Arteta, the head coach of the London club. He suggested buying a central striker, a central midfielder and a left wing defender. Forward Edward Keddar Nketiah will be transferred in the summer.

It should be noted that Arsenal is expected to sell winger Reyes Nelson.

