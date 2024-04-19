Emiliano Martinez silences the Lille fans

Emiliano Martinez received his second yellow card but was not sent off.

Idman.biz reports that he received his first yellow card for time-wasting in the 28th minute.

Martinez was then given a second yellow card while celebrating his penalty save by putting his finger to his lips in an effort to silence the home fans.

Here is the reason.

Law 10 of the International Football Association Board's laws of the game goes: “Warnings and cautions issued during the match (including during extra-time) are not carried forward into kicks from the penalty mark (KFPM). A player who receives a yellow card during both the match and the KFPM is not sent off.”

