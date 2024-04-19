Aston Villa at the semi-finals, Fenerbahce crashed out – VIDEO

Semi-finalists have been determined today in the Conference League.

Idman.biz reports that 4 matches were played within the return games of the quarter-finals.

Olympiakos is in the semifinals of the Europa Conference League, and will face Aston Villa for a spot in the final to take place in Athens, after eliminating Fenerbahce in the penalty shootout on Thursday.

Bruges defeated PAOK and Fiorentina defeated Victoria by the results of two games.

It should be noted that Fiorentina - Bruges and Aston Villa - Olympiakos matches will be held in the semi-finals of the Conference League. The games of the stage will take place on May 2 and 9.

Conference League

Quarter-finals, return matches

April 18,

20:45. Lille - Aston Villa - 2:1, pen. 3:4

First game – 1:2

20:45. Fiorentina - Victoria - 0:0, added time 2:0

First game – 0:0



23:00. Fenerbahce - Olympiacos - 1:0, pen. 2:3

First game – 2:3

23:00. PAOK - Bruges - 0:2

First game - 0:1

Idman.biz