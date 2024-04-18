World ranking: Qarabag stepping up, leap from Neftchi

The global ranking of world clubs has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the list includes 1000 best teams of the planet.

4 clubs of Azerbaijan are included in the table. Qarabag, the champion of the Premier League, is the 172nd in the world. The coefficient of Gurban Gurbanov's students is 0.671. Aghdam club advanced 8 places.

Zira is in 364th place with 0.121 points. Rashad Sadygov's students progressed by 20 steps.

Neftchi achieved a jump of 376 steps. Baku people are 409th in the world with 0.108 points.

Sabah dropped 49 places. The representative of the capital with a coefficient of 0.043 ranked 723rd.

It should be noted that the list is headed by Manchester City with 2,020 points.

Idman.biz