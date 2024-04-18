Bayer and Liverpool in the away test

The Europa League quarter-final stage will be concluded today.

4 matches will be held within the return games, Idman.biz reports.

English clubs will come to the field for rematch. Liverpool will be the guest of Atalanta, West Ham will challenge Bayer.

Roma will meet Milan in Italy. Benfica will try to maintain its advantage in the trip to Marseille.

It should be noted that the semi-final games will be held on May 2 and 9.

Europa League

Quarter-final, return matches

April 18,

23:00. Roma - Milan

First game - 1:0

23:00. Atalanta - Liverpool

First game - 3:0

23:00. West Ham - Bayer

First game - 0:2

23:00. Marseille - Benfica

First game - 1:2



Idman.biz