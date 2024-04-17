Italian football player dies following on-pitch heart attack

Mattia Giani, the midfielder of the Italian fifth division team Castelfiorentino, died.

Idman.biz reports that the 26-year-old football player died as a result of a heart attack during the match.

He collapsed on the field in the 15th minute of the game against Lanciotto Campi. After the doctors gave first aid to the football player who had stopped his heart, he was taken to the hospital in Florence. But it was not possible to save Giani's life.

It should be noted that Mattia Giani was a player of Empoli.

Idman.biz