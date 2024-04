Neftchi football player Reziuan Mirzov may leave the Baku club at the end of the season.

Idman.biz reports with referring to metaratings.ru that the 30-year-old winger, whose contract will expire, is not interested in staying in Azerbaijan.

He has already received offers from Russian Premier League clubs. Mirzov himself wishes to return to his homeland.

It should be noted that the player, whose contract will expire on June 30, played 27 games in Neftchi and scored one goal.

Idman.biz