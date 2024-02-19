19 February 2024
EN

Statement from Farid Mansurov about the Executive Committee of AFFA

Football
News
19 February 2024 18:05
Statement from Farid Mansurov about the Executive Committee of AFFA

"I have no intention of leaving the membership of the Executive Committee of AFFA."

Farid Mansurov, a member of the Executive Committee of AFFA and the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, told Idman.biz.

It is expected that the Report-Election Conference of AFFA will be held in March and the new members of the Executive Committee will be formed. The veteran wrestler said that despite the change, he wants to continue his work in the association: "They will decide on the new staff at the meeting. I respect the choices. But I want to continue my work in the Executive Committee."

It should be noted that Mahir Mammadov, another member of AFFA's Executive Committee, has announced that he will leave the organization.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

