16 February 2024
Braga player: "Qarabag smashed us"

16 February 2024 11:10
Braga player: "Qarabag smashed us"

"We have to admit that it was not our day. We have to revenge tomorrow and change the situation."

Idman.biz reports that Braga striker Abel Ruiz said this.

The player of the Spanish national team evaluated the match they lost to Qarabag in the Europa League playoffs with a score of 2:4. The 24-year-old striker said that they could not play the game they wanted: “Qarabag smashed us. We have to take the initiative from now on and do more in the away game than we did here. There are still 90 minutes. First we will focus on the championship game, then we will have 3 days to think about the match in Baku. We will have to do a lot of different things compared to the first match, but we will give our best to pass the stage."

It should be noted that the return match to be held in Baku will take place on February 22.

Idman.biz

