14 February 2024
The latest situation of Vadim Vasilyev: "The medicines may be having this effect on him"

14 February 2024 16:24
The latest situation of Vadim Vasilyev: "The medicines may be having this effect on him"

"It is difficult to keep Vadim's blood pressure stable and it often drops."

This was told to Idman.biz by the wife of the former player of the Azerbaijan national team, Vadim Vasilyev.

He said that the veteran striker, who suffered a stroke, is still in intensive care because his health has not improved: "The pressure changes often. If Vasilyev was not in such a situation, the doctors would have transferred him to the ward today. He is being treated for a stroke. It is possible that those medicines affect him in this way."

It should be noted that Vasilyev, who suffered a stroke 2 days ago, was admitted to the hospital.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

