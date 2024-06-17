BAN to Ronaldo

The head coach of the Portuguese national team, Roberto Martinez, banned Cristiano Ronaldo.

Idman.biz reports that his friends cannot stay in the same hotel as him.

In previous tournaments, his friends were by Cristiano's side and supported the Portuguese star. Even special rooms have been allocated for them. But this time the situation has changed. The head coach asked to remove Ronaldo's concessions so that the player and his teammates could concentrate on the games.

It should be noted that Portugal will compete in Group F with the Czech Republic, Turkey and Georgia. The team will play its first match tomorrow against the Czechs.

Idman.biz