17 June 2024
EN

BAN to Ronaldo

Euro 2024
News
17 June 2024 14:45
21
BAN to Ronaldo

The head coach of the Portuguese national team, Roberto Martinez, banned Cristiano Ronaldo.

Idman.biz reports that his friends cannot stay in the same hotel as him.

In previous tournaments, his friends were by Cristiano's side and supported the Portuguese star. Even special rooms have been allocated for them. But this time the situation has changed. The head coach asked to remove Ronaldo's concessions so that the player and his teammates could concentrate on the games.

It should be noted that Portugal will compete in Group F with the Czech Republic, Turkey and Georgia. The team will play its first match tomorrow against the Czechs.

Idman.biz

Related news

A record from Southgate
14:10
Euro 2024

A record from Southgate

The expert repeated the team's record in this indicator
France kicks off EURO-2024
12:12
Euro 2024

France kicks off EURO-2024

The fourth game day will end in Düsseldorf
RECORD from Kane
11:47
Euro 2024

RECORD from Kane

Harry has entered the history of the English national team
Belgium tests Slovakia
11:11
Euro 2024

Belgium tests Slovakia

The first round in group E will be concluded today
Romania or Ukraine?
10:32
Euro 2024

Romania or Ukraine?

Today, the fight in group E of EURO-2024 will start
Latest PEACE in history
10:01
Euro 2024

Latest PEACE in history

The first 5 matches of EURO-2024 ended with the victory of one of the parties

Most read

Former Arsenal football player died
15 June 15:02
Football

Former Arsenal football player died

The cause of his death was a serious illness
Messi refused 1.4 billion - REASON
13:35
Football

Messi refused 1.4 billion - REASON

İt was announced by the president of Al-Hilal, Anmar Al-Haili, who is interested in the player's services
Qarabag's rank in Europe
10:52
Football

Qarabag's rank in Europe

The table includes 400 clubs of the continent
The start of the fight in the "Group of Death".
15 June 13:15
Euro 2024

The start of the fight in the "Group of Death".

The fight in group B of EURO-2024 will start today