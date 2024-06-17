17 June 2024
EN

Latest PEACE in history

Euro 2024
News
17 June 2024 10:01
12
Latest PEACE in history

The 1:1 draw between Slovenia and Denmark at the Stuttgart Arena went down in history as the last peace in the final stages of the European championships.

As Idman.biz reports, the first 5 matches of EURO-2024 ended with the victory of one of the parties, and only in the 6th game the teams split the points in half.

Until now, the latest draw was recorded in EURO-2008. At that time, the first 4 games of the tournament ended with the victory of one of the sides, and the 5th match between Romania and France ended without a goal.

In the first two continental championships - EURO-1960 and EURO-1964, 4 consecutive victories were recorded from the start. However, those competitions consisted of 4 games in total, and both championships were concluded with these 4 matches.

Idman.biz

Related news

France kicks off EURO-2024
12:12
Euro 2024

France kicks off EURO-2024

The fourth game day will end in Düsseldorf
RECORD from Kane
11:47
Euro 2024

RECORD from Kane

Harry has entered the history of the English national team
Belgium tests Slovakia
11:11
Euro 2024

Belgium tests Slovakia

The first round in group E will be concluded today
Romania or Ukraine?
10:32
Euro 2024

Romania or Ukraine?

Today, the fight in group E of EURO-2024 will start
British clean sheet record
09:22
Euro 2024

British clean sheet record

The English team left the field without conceding a goal in the group match for the 5th time in a row
The first time in history or a persistent victory after 20 years
16 June 15:15
Euro 2024

The first time in history or a persistent victory after 20 years

Appennin's representative achieved this by winning a determined victory for the first time at the start

Most read

Former Arsenal football player died
15 June 15:02
Football

Former Arsenal football player died

The cause of his death was a serious illness
Naomi Osaka's participation in Paris-2024 confirmed
14 June 15:00
Tennis

Naomi Osaka's participation in Paris-2024 confirmed

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka will participate in the Paris-2024 Summer Olympics. As Idman.biz reports, this was confirmed by the Japan Tennis Association.

Maksim Medvedev: "I am not going to work at..." - INTERVIEW
14 June 13:11
Azerbaijan football

Maksim Medvedev: "I am not going to work at..." - INTERVIEW

"It was not an easy decision"
EURO 2024: €1 billion profit or the pubs run out of beer
14 June 14:27
Euro 2024

EURO 2024: €1 billion profit or the pubs run out of beer

The profit that EURO-2024 can bring to Germany's budget has been announced