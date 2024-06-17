Latest PEACE in history

The 1:1 draw between Slovenia and Denmark at the Stuttgart Arena went down in history as the last peace in the final stages of the European championships.

As Idman.biz reports, the first 5 matches of EURO-2024 ended with the victory of one of the parties, and only in the 6th game the teams split the points in half.

Until now, the latest draw was recorded in EURO-2008. At that time, the first 4 games of the tournament ended with the victory of one of the sides, and the 5th match between Romania and France ended without a goal.

In the first two continental championships - EURO-1960 and EURO-1964, 4 consecutive victories were recorded from the start. However, those competitions consisted of 4 games in total, and both championships were concluded with these 4 matches.

