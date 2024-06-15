EURO-2024: PREDICTIONS of the day from Arif Asadov

"Hungary-Switzerland match will be a match between two equal teams".

He expressed his views on the 3 matches that will take place in the European Championship today. According to the expert, Hungary prefers athletic football, but Switzerland likes to play with the ball more: "It is very difficult to predict this Group A match. Chances are 50 to 50. I think it will be tied match."

Asadov said that the Spain-Croatia match, which will be held within Group B, will be very interesting: "The Spaniards have a young team. The opponent has a lot of experienced players due to their age. In this regard, young and experienced teams will meet. In my opinion, Spain will win the match."

He considers the Apennines to be favorites in the Group B match between Italy and Albania: "But it will not be an easy match. Because the Albanians can create difficulties for the Italians by showing a defensive match. In the end, I believe that Italy will win again."

It should be noted that in the opening match of the European Championship, Germany won against Scotland with a score of 5:1.

