Elkhan Abdullayev: "I expected this result from the Germans"

"This result was expected for me."

The former head coach of Neftchi, Elkhan Abdullayev told Idman.biz.

He commented on the match between Germany and Scotland in the opening match of the European Championship. According to the head coach of our U-18 national team, the Bundesteam has a very strong team in the truest sense of the word: "The match against the Scots also showed that Germany is much better than its opponent. True, at the end of the first half, the opponent received a red card. But in the first 20 minutes of the match, they already made the score 2:0. In short, Germany played a very strong match. In my opinion, if they can continue the championship like this, they can be considered the favorite team. Their chances of winning the championship are high. But the championship has just started. Everything will depend on the course of the championship."

He also revealed the name of the team he will support in EURO-2024: "I support the Spanish national team. Of course, this team is considered a favorite. But besides the Spanish, France and England are also considered strong."

It should be noted that the match between Germany and Scotland ended with a score of 5:1.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz