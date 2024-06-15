17 June 2024
EN

Elkhan Abdullayev: "I expected this result from the Germans"

Euro 2024
News
15 June 2024 13:47
39
Elkhan Abdullayev: "I expected this result from the Germans"

"This result was expected for me."

The former head coach of Neftchi, Elkhan Abdullayev told Idman.biz.

He commented on the match between Germany and Scotland in the opening match of the European Championship. According to the head coach of our U-18 national team, the Bundesteam has a very strong team in the truest sense of the word: "The match against the Scots also showed that Germany is much better than its opponent. True, at the end of the first half, the opponent received a red card. But in the first 20 minutes of the match, they already made the score 2:0. In short, Germany played a very strong match. In my opinion, if they can continue the championship like this, they can be considered the favorite team. Their chances of winning the championship are high. But the championship has just started. Everything will depend on the course of the championship."

He also revealed the name of the team he will support in EURO-2024: "I support the Spanish national team. Of course, this team is considered a favorite. But besides the Spanish, France and England are also considered strong."

It should be noted that the match between Germany and Scotland ended with a score of 5:1.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

BAN to Ronaldo
14:45
Euro 2024

BAN to Ronaldo

His friends cannot stay in the same hotel as him
A record from Southgate
14:10
Euro 2024

A record from Southgate

The expert repeated the team's record in this indicator
France kicks off EURO-2024
12:12
Euro 2024

France kicks off EURO-2024

The fourth game day will end in Düsseldorf
RECORD from Kane
11:47
Euro 2024

RECORD from Kane

Harry has entered the history of the English national team
Belgium tests Slovakia
11:11
Euro 2024

Belgium tests Slovakia

The first round in group E will be concluded today
Romania or Ukraine?
10:32
Euro 2024

Romania or Ukraine?

Today, the fight in group E of EURO-2024 will start

Most read

Former Arsenal football player died
15 June 15:02
Football

Former Arsenal football player died

The cause of his death was a serious illness
Messi refused 1.4 billion - REASON
13:35
Football

Messi refused 1.4 billion - REASON

İt was announced by the president of Al-Hilal, Anmar Al-Haili, who is interested in the player's services
Qarabag's rank in Europe
10:52
Football

Qarabag's rank in Europe

The table includes 400 clubs of the continent
The start of the fight in the "Group of Death".
15 June 13:15
Euro 2024

The start of the fight in the "Group of Death".

The fight in group B of EURO-2024 will start today