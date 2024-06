The fight in group B of EURO-2024 will start today.

Idman.biz reports that Spain and Croatia will face each other in the first match of the "Group of Death".

The match will take place at the Olympic stadium in Berlin. The match will start at 20:00 Baku time.

It should be noted that Italy and Albania will meet in the other match of the group to be held today.

EURO-2024

Group stage, I round

June 15, Group B

20:00. Spain - Croatia

Referee: Michael Oliver (England)

Berlin. Olympic stadium

Idman.biz