15 June 2024
EURO-2024: Germany starts with a bang - VIDEO

15 June 2024 09:00
EURO-2024 started.

As Idman.biz reports, a match took place on the first day of the 17th European Championship to be held in Germany.

The only game of the day was played after the opening ceremony. Germany, the host of the championship, challenged Scotland.

The match organized in Munich ended with a big victory for the hosts. The Germans passed 5 balls through the opponent's goal. Scotland, remaining with 10 men, made up for one of the missed goals in the last minutes.

Note that the next game of the group will be held on June 15. The match between Hungary and Switzerland will take place in Cologne.

EURO-2024
Group stage, I round
June 14, Group A
23:00. Germany - Scotland - 5:1
Goals: Florian Virts, 10. Jamal Musiala, 19. Kai Havertz, 45+1 (pen.). Niklas Fullkrug, 68. Emre Can, 90+3 - Antonio Rudiger, 87 (own goal)
Referee: Clement Turpin (France)
Munich. Alyans Arena stadium

Idman.biz

